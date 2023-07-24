According to some rumors, it seems that the Argentine showgirl is ready to return to TV again after her farewell to Mediaset

Belen Rodríguez never ceases to be talked about. In recent weeks, the name of the Argentine showgirl is constantly at the center of gossip not only for the end of the story with Stefano De Martino but also for her professional future. In recent days, some rumors have emerged according to which Belen, after his farewell to Mediaset, could return to the small screen again.

Belen Rodriguez ready to return to the small screen? After the farewell to Mediaset, it seems that she is now former presenter Of Tu Si Que Vales could make a comeback on the small screen. The newspaper ‘Dagospia’ made the news public.

According to what was revealed by Alberto Dandolo, it seems that Belen Rodriguez could soon land on discovery and may soon be at the helm leading a program that would fit her perfectly. At the moment these are only rumors in circulation and the news has not yet been confirmed or denied by the person concerned.

Belen Rodriguez makes his farewell to Mediaset official: here are the programs he leaves

At Mediaset Belen Rodriguez was at the helm of Tu Si Que Vales and it’s Hyenas. With the farewell to the company, the Argentinian showgirl leaves the lead of two flagship programs. According to what has emerged it seems that, as far as Tu Si Que Valesno one will take the showgirl’s place.

In the case of Le Iene, however, it would seem that there is Belen to replace the program Veronica Gentilesjournalist and presenter of Upstream. According to what was revealed by Belen herself, it would seem that she was the showgirl herself who made the decision to leave the company to devote herself to new projects. Recall that Belen already manages her clothing lines such as ‘Me Fui’ and ‘Hinnominate’.