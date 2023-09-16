Over the last few hours, some rumors have emerged regarding the professional future of the Argentine showgirl

Belen Rodriguez never stops making people talk about themselves. Over the last few hours, the name of the Argentine showgirl has once again occupied ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers. This time, however, sentimental issues related to Stefano De Martino and Elio Lorenzoni have nothing to do with it, but the reason is completely different. In fact, some rumors have emerged regarding the professional future of the Argentine showgirl: let’s find out together what has been discovered.

After her farewell to Mediaset, Belen Rodriguez could land in Rai. The Argentine showgirl will in fact be a guest on Alessandro Cattelan’s program Cattelan is here tonight, which will be back on air on Rai 2 starting from 26 September. But it didn’t end here. According to some rumors, in fact, the Argentine showgirl he could become one of the permanent faces of Rai.

The indiscretion was made public by the ‘Leggo’ portal which, regarding this matter, revealed that:

Belen Rodriguez had announced a few days ago that she had gone to a very important work appointment, but could not reveal anything about it. Many thought that she could be referring to Discovery or even Sky where there would be two contracts waiting for her.

Finally, in conclusion, the portal added that:

According to the indiscretion of the last few hours, a further chair, that of Rai, would have been added to the proposal table.

Let’s remember that at the moment it is a rumor not yet confirmed or denied. The Argentine showgirl has decided to remain silent and not respond to the gossip that has been circulating about her in recent days.

We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if there will be any news regarding Belen Rodriguez’s professional future. In the meantime, the showgirl has found serenity alongside her new love Elio Lorenzoni with whom she finally came out into the open.