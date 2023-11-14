These are the words of the former paparazzi king: “The script is always the same”

Belen Rodriguez never stops making people talk about themselves. A shot shared on her Instagram page a few days ago is causing a lot of chatter in the pages of the main gossip newspapers. In fact, it seems that the Argentine showgirl is ready to get married to her new partner. Fabrizio Corona revealed the truth about this situation: let’s find out together what the former king of the paparazzi revealed.

Belen Rodriguez still protagonist of the gossip. As already mentioned, a few days ago the Argentine showgirl she became the protagonist of a shot that is causing a lot of chatter. In detail, Belen shared an image on her Instagram page that portrays a beautiful ring; the showgirl accompanied the shot in question with this word:

YES.

Following what was shared, there were many who thought that Belen Rodriguez is ready to get married to her Elio Lorenzoni. The story was also commented on by Fabrizio Corona, who revealed previously unpublished background information on this situation. These were the words shared on ‘Dillinger News’, the portal managed by the former paparazzi king:

How Belen takes the piss out of you and you obviously fall for it […] The script is always the same, every man who enters her life seems to be the right one. Everyone there hoping for it, first fans of De Martino, then of Spinalbanese…

Continuing, Fabrizio Corona then added: