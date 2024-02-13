THE celebrities, both Italian and non-Italian, they often attract the attention of their fans through social media. Their private life is often on display, and fans can look through it to discover new things. thanks to social sharing, artists, singers and actors can share their days with their loved ones fan. But, on some occasions, some shots or videos could raise questions. And just one shot, published by Belen Rodriguez on on the Instagram account, has aroused many questions and curiosities. In fact there is one mysterious hand which tightens that of Belenand all his fans are wondering about who he is.

Belen Rodriguez and the mysterious hand

Belen Rodriguez, model and TV presenter, born in Argentina, has been at the center of gossip and news for years. The showgirl, known throughout the world for her beauty, has often ended up at the center of gossip due to her private life. In fact, over the years, his love stories they talked a lot. From the troubled but overwhelming history with Stefano De Martinowith whom he had a son, Santiagoto the last, but no less overwhelming story with Elio Lorenzoni.

This latest love story, according to some rumors, could be in crisisdespite the marriage proposal made at Maldives. Now, on the model's social profile, a post appears, with several photos, and it is precisely on one of these that the attention of her followers is focused fan. In fact the photo in question shows the Belen's hand clasped in another handor, but whose is the latter? The post titled “Love, protection and prevention” made the fans go wild.

There are those who hypothesize it is the hand of Santiago, since that appears to be the hand of a child or young person. But many point out that, from the photos, Belen she is sitting in the passenger seat and therefore, it cannot be little Santiago at guide. We will keep you updated on any new developments on the mysterious hand held by Belen Rodriguez.