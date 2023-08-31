Belen Rodriguez publishes photos of Elio Lorenzoni on social networks

By now established, even if not made official, the break with Stefano De Martino, Belen Rodriguez provokes followers by publishing on social networks some photos of what, according to the gossip chronicle, would be her new partner, or the entrepreneur Elio Lorenzoni (here his profile).

In fact, the Argentine showgirl posted on hers profile Instagram a series of shots, taken during the party for the baptism of Leone, son of Beatrice Marchetti and Felix Bitzios, which portray her together with Lorenzoni.

“1,2,3 go wild. Last photo 10 years ago ……” wrote Belen Rodriguez on social media. The last image of the carousel, in fact, is a photo of the presenter and the entrepreneur dating back to 10 years ago, when the two were very young.

Therefore, it is not clear whether Belen wanted to formalize her relationship through the photos or actually clarify that the two have known each other for some time and are nothing more than simple friends.

It was the magazine that triggered the rumors about a possible new relationship of the Argentine showgirl Whowho a few weeks ago had immortalized Belen Rodriguez and Elio Lorenzoni while they exchanged a kiss.

“Hi Stefano, now kiss Elio” is the cover title chosen by magazine directed by Alfonso Signorini according to which the Argentine showgirl had “presented herself at Ignazio Moser’s birthday party in the company of Elio with whom she showed unequivocal confidence”.