Belen Rodríguez never ceases to be talked about. Over the last few hours, the name of the showgirl has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers due to some rumors that are circulating about her. For some time it has been rumored that the presenter de Hyenas is expecting her third child, but the gesture in which she became the protagonist has removed all doubts: here’s what she did.

To deny any pregnancy gossip was Belen herself through a post shared on her Instagram page. In fact, a few days ago, the Argentine showgirl published a shot showing her dinner, the sushi. Since this is a food forbidden to pregnant women, Belen has denied any news about an alleged pregnancy.

Belen Rodriguez pregnant? The Argentine showgirl denies the gossip

The absence of the management of Hyenas on the part of Belen Rodriguez he made the gossip newspapers talk a lot. The Argentine showgirl, for health reasonswas in fact absent from the program for about a week.

After returning to work the wife of Stephen DeMartino explained the reasons that led her to take time off from work. These were her words about it: