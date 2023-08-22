The news of the separation between Belen Rodríguez and Stefano De Martino is undoubtedly the gossip of this summer 2023. According to what has been leaked by the main gossip newspapers, it seems that the Argentine showgirl has found serenity alongside the Brescian entrepreneur Elio Lorenzoni. Belen has not yet confirmed or denied the gossip in circulation, but in the last few hours Veronica Cozzani has shared a shot that she is causing a lot of talk.

Belen Rodriguez and Elio Lorenzoni are they a couple? As already anticipated, in the course of the last few hours Veronica Cozzani, mother of the Argentine showgirl, shared a shot on her Instagram page of hers that she is causing a lot of talk.

Belen’s mother immortalized the various moments of a day spent in the pool on her Instagram page family. Among the many shared shots, however, there is one that has not gone unnoticed. In detail, it is an image that portrays Belen Rodriguez in the pool with her daughter Luna Marì; next to him, observing the showgirl, is him: Elio Lorenzoni.

It goes without saying that the images in question are making gossip lovers talk a lot. There are many who are wondering if Elio is just a friend of the family Rodríguezas also leaked in recent weeks, or something more.

Once again the Argentine showgirl, faced with yet another gossip concerning her, has decided to remain silent. We therefore do not know if Belen Rodriguez and Elio Lorenzoni are actually one couple. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if the Argentine showgirl will break the silence and expose herself on this much-talked about affair. We will definitely keep you updated.