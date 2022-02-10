Belen Rodriguez last night she made her debut in a new program for her: “Le Iene. The Argentine showgirl was immediately recognized and also in the program she talked about her about her personal life.

In the card game, the woman has commented on some women who have been a part of her life in some way.

The first is Emma Marrone for whom she has a deep esteem and can only speak well of it:

I know this person well. I respect her a lot and I think she respects me too. Which of us is more famous? I would say the same, we are both famous, but I am richer. More sensual? The. I have feelings of guilt towards this person. I’ve never really quarreled with her, but we made peace. I will tell you that I would gladly go out for dinner too. One word to describe it… it’s a person with balls.

Then came the painful notes, the first aimed at Selvaggia Lucarelli:

Do I know her personally? Unfortunately yes, it is not a pretty sight. I’ve known her for 13 years and I don’t like her at all. Me to her? I didn’t do anything to her. As a professional I would give her a zero and the same as sensuality. We had a common flirtation, I think Fabrizio Corona. But Fabry would go with everyone. This person made me suffer, he made me feel terrible. If she came to me with flowers, I wouldn’t forgive her. I define it as devious.

But the real coup de grace was reserved for Marcuzzi with whom it is rumored that she was betrayed by Stefano de Martino: