Belen Rodriguez today shared several stories depicting her and her sister for the new Me Fui collection. Apparently the two Rodriguez are ready to face summer 2021.

Me I was is the Italian beachwear line created by Belen Rodriguez is Cecilia Rodriguez. The sisters Rodriguez they personally design the costumes, made with quality materials and inspired by the typical colors of Argentina.

As specified in the description on the official website Me I was, the brand is much more than a brand because it contains a story, an autobiography, what brings back the memories of a childhood:

Much more than a brand. Much more than a splendid swimsuit or a beachwear line. Me-Fui is a dive out of the routine, it is relaxation. An invitation to experience the colors and light of lightness. Read also: Belen, how much do you earn? Record in 2020

The Rodriguez sisters ready for summer 2021

Belen Rodriguez he uses social networks a lot to share his life but above all work updates.

Among the thousands of projects she worked on or was called to be part of, at a certain point she decided to create a brand that was then a mirror of her origins. All this, not with a person outside his circle, but with his sister Cecilia.

In the last stories of the showgirl you can see the photos depicting the sisters Rodriguez (not only creators of the brand, but also models for the same) with the new costumes for the 2021 collection.

The showgirl invites the “swipe up” to be sent directly to the official website of Me I was and thus see the new collection for summer 2021.

Meanwhile, in addition to maintaining the many projects and sponsoring what she deals with, she is almost at the end of her pregnancy.

In fact, the baby will come into the world by mid-July Luna Marie, second daughter of Belen and before his current partner Antonino Spinalbese.

The two seem incredibly linked and really eager to become parents of what will be Santiago’s little sister, born instead of the union between Belen and the former Stefano De Martino.

It might interest you: Belen and the hot summer: here are the most beautiful bikinis