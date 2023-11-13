According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, Belen Rodriguez will marry Elio Lorenzoni. These rumors were fueled by a photo published by the model herself on her Instagram profile, sparking hypotheses and curiosity about the couple’s real intentions. Let’s find out together what is happening in detail.

Belen Rodriguez and Elio Lorenzoni are currently one of couples most discussed and popular of the moment. After a few months of knowing each other, they made their relationship official through a photo shared on social media, confirming the bond that unites them. Recently, the publication of a photo of the model showing her hand with a precious ring on the finger has raised doubts and sparked speculation regarding a possible upcoming wedding.

This image has unleashed a real whirlwind of hypotheses on the possible union between Belen and Elio. However, there has been no official confirmation from the couple regarding an alleged wedding. Currently, the couple is at the center of media attention, but up to one official confirmation for their part, everything remains within the scope of assumptions.

Who is Elio Lorenzoni: Belen Rodriguez’s new boyfriend

Elio Lorenzoni he is not a well-known face within the world of entertainment as he is a very private person. Belen Rodriguez’s new boyfriend is a entrepreneur originally from Lombardy with a degree in economics and business administration obtained from the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart of Milan. In detail, he deals with the management of companies focused on the automotive sector and is known for his confidentiality.

There limited presence of Elio Lorenzoni on social media and his confidentiality have contributed to maintaining a certain aura of mystery around his figure. On the contrary, his business activity in the automotive sector confirms him as an important figure in the business world, even if he prefers to stay away from the spotlight of fame.