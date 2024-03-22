Belen Rodriguez and her new mysterious love would have met at a private party in Milan about two weeks ago. Her manager immediately stops her.

Has the time really come for a new chapter? We're talking about the turbulent love life of Belen Rodriguez. A few months after the end of her marriage to Stefano De Martino and her breakup with the entrepreneur Elio Lorenzoni, the Argentine showgirl seems to have found a new love.

This new rumored relationship is still shrouded in mystery. According to the influencer Deianira Marzano, who received an anonymous tip – it would not be the first time that the authoritative source has received “top secret” information – Belen Rodriguez would be dating a man for about ten days.

The two, apparently, would be inseparable, except when the showgirl is busy with her children, obviously. One wonders, why so much secrecy? Apparently, the new flame, or the new boyfriend if we want to identify him like this, it wouldn't be welcome to Belen Rodriguez's new manager, Antonella Mosetti. She would have required confidentiality to be maintained so as not to jeopardize her work contracts, in particular the one with Rai for “Dancing with the Stars”.

There is, therefore, a looming “clandestine” love, which fuels the public's curiosity precisely because of the nature with which this would be moving forward. Who will be the mysterious man who won the showgirl's heart? And how long will this relationship, somewhat crushed by work pressure, last?

We just have to wait. Belen Rodriguez, however, had recently been seen with Bruno Cerella, the basketball player with whom the presenter had been paparazzi. Belen, shortly afterwards, clarified that she had no interest in Cerella.

The showgirl and the new mysterious love would have met at one private party in Milan about two weeks ago. Antonella Mosetti, who took over the reins of Belen Rodriguez's career a few weeks ago, is very rigorous about the professional profile to maintain. Yet, we know, Belen Rodriguez's sentimental soap opera certainly doesn't end here.