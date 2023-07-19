The photos of the kiss between Belen Rodriguez and Elio Lorenzoni leave no doubts about the crisis with De Martino

In the course of the last period, the rumors about the alleged crisis between Belen Rodríguez and Stefano DeMartino. Recently, some photos have emerged on the net that confirm the definitive separation between the Argentine model and the TV host. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Now it’s official: Belen Rodriguez and Stefano de Martino are left. The news had been circulating in the newspapers and on the web for some weeks but it was definitively made official by the weekly magazine “Chi”, which published some photo which portray the Argentine showgirl in the company of another man which doesn’t look like it at all Stephen DeMartino.

Therefore, the person concerned is called Elio Lorenzoni and the woman would have already established a sentimental bond with the entrepreneur from Brescia. In detail, the two were caught at Ignazio Moser’s party at La mimosa Polo club in Pogliano Milanese. The images in question portray the two exchanging a passionate kiss.

There magazine directed by Alfonso Signorini reveals that both attended the birthday party of Ignazio Moser, the boyfriend and future husband of Cecilia Rodriguez. atevent in question were also present the parents of the Argentine model, Gustavo and Veronica, and her children Santiago and Luna Maria. The shots leave no doubt about tuning that has arisen between the new couple.

Elio Lorenzoni: who is the new flame of Belen Rodriguez

Elio Lorenzoni, the new flame of Belen Rodriguez, is an entrepreneur from Brescia. The 40-year-old studied economics and business management at theCatholic University of Milan. Chairman of Lorenzmotors and director of Lorenzoni Srl, he deals with engines and accessories. Among his passions we find golf. He seems to be a very personable reservedin fact, his Instagram profile is private and we have no other information about his private life.