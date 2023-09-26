Once again the name of Belen Rodriguez ample space has returned to the pages of the main crime news newspapers. In these last hours the Argentine showgirl is causing a lot of talk about herself not only for her absence from her social networks but also for the revelation made by Alessandro Cattelan. Let’s go in order and find out together what happened in detail.

A few days ago the news was made public that Belen Rodriguez was to be one of the guests of the new edition of Cattelan is here tonightthe program hosted by Alessandro Cattelan broadcast on Rai2 in the late evening. Although the news was official, it seems that the showgirl decided to decline the host’s invitation at the last moment.

Alessandro Cattelan himself revealed the incredible background on Stefano De Martino’s ex-wife who, as a guest on the program Caterina Balivo The right timerevealed that:

Yes, Belen was supposed to come, we all agreed, we had spoken some time ago, she told me: ‘Then we sing a song, we have fun…’

Continuing with his revelation, the known conductor he then added:

And then he never answered the phone again, he did like Lukaku. She doesn’t seem to be very well, so we hope she gets better.

At the moment Belen Rodriguez has remained silent and has decided not to comment on the words released by Alessandro Cattelan. In the meantime, however, another rumor is circulating around the name of the Argentine showgirl.

According to the latest rumours, it seems that Belen Rodriguez has declined Alessandro Cattelan’s invitation to be one of the guests in the next episodes of Sunday In. Even in this case, however, the news must be taken with a pinch of salt since neither Mara Venier nor Belen Rodriguez have exposed themselves regarding this much talked about affair. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if there will be further news on the matter.