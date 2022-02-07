The Argentine showgirl will be at the helm of the new version of Le Iene together with the irreverent Teo Mammucari. A Mediaset press release confirms the two conductors

Belen Rodriguez is the new host of Le Iene together with the irreverent Teo Mammucari. The new duo will present one of the most appreciated and loved programs by the public of Italia 1 which will be broadcast starting from Wednesday 9 February.

There are only a few days left until the new edition of Le Iene which, thanks to its correspondents, its conductors and various reports, brings up various problems in our Italy.

In the last few days it was the beautiful showgirl who launched some clues to her fans regarding her presence in the program. The presenter has thus defeated many of her colleagues by winning the helm of the show which will be broadcast in prime time on Italia 1.

To accompany her during the conduction there will also be the beloved and fun one Teo Mammucari. To confirm the rumors and rumors about their presence at Le Iene is just a social media release from Mediaset.

Belen Rodriguez is the new host of Le Iene

To confirm the presence of Belen Rodriguez as host of the show signed Italia 1 is Mediaset within its social profiles. The company wrote: “It’s official, Belen Rodriguez is the new host of Le Iene”.

A few moments later even the Argentine showgirl herself has uploaded some images to her Instagram profile that leave no doubts. Belen showed herself to her fans with the classic black suitwhite shirt and tie that all the presenters of the show wear.

“Your Hyena is ready”Confirms Rodriguez who, in just a few seconds, was invaded by positive comments and hundreds of messages of affection. The new version of Hyenas to a great surprise it will be completely different from the previous ones.

The authors of the show in fact, have decided to give a more lively touch also linked to ironic stories but also to comedy and entertainment. The latter will be added to the various investigations and reports carried out by the others’Hyenas’.