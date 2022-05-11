Without a shadow of a doubt, Belen Rodriguez is one of the most loved and respected television characters in the world of Italian television. Recently, the Argentine model sported a total pink look wearing a pair of jeans that they left behind bare hips.

Between spring trends most loved this year is the total pink one. Among the characters who have recently chosen to follow this one trend there is also Belen Rodriguez who showed herself in one version completely revolutionized.

From a business point of view, the Argentine model wastes no time organizing new ones projects. In fact, in addition to being the conductor de Hyenas every Wednesday evening alongside Teo Mammucari, the showgirl is also the host of numerous shootings. It is no coincidence that she recently took the opportunity of a photographic set to show off her screaming look.

Before posing for an underwear for the brand JadeaBelen has revealed to his fans some background backstage. In fact, it was inside her dressing room that she showed her total pink look through a series of photo published on his Instagram profile.

Although she doesn’t have to appear in the spotlight, the model chooses to be casual even during his daily days. This time he opted for an outfit that highlighted his beautiful ones forms.

The look of the presenter de The Hyenas Show is inspired by the nineties. In fact, the showgirl wore a pair of pink oversized and low-waisted trousers paired with a crop top of the same color that left her uncovered navel. However, the detail of the jeans lies in the rings in the shape of a heart that exposed her hips. Finally, Belen decided to combine it all with a pair of dark sunglasses.