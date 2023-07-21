The cost of the hotel in which the showgirl was spotted with her new partner is nothing short of stratospheric

Belen Rodríguez is without a doubt one of the most talked about characters of the moment. Even if there have been no confirmations from those directly involved, the news of the separation between the Argentine showgirl and Stefano De Martino is increasingly certain. Over the last few hours, some rumors have emerged regarding the price of the hotel where Belen was spotted together with her new partner. Brace yourselves because the price is shocking to say the least.

These days Belen Rodriguez, to escape from the media chaos that has overwhelmed her and to enjoy a few days of relaxation with her new boyfriend, is in a luxurious hotel in Milan, Excelsior Gaul. Following the news, many have wondered what the cost is to stay in this beautiful luxury hotel.

Information regarding the price required to stay at the Excelsior Gallia in Milan was given by ‘FanPage’; needless to say the figure it is nothing short of stratospheric. These were the words of the newspaper about it:

Belen leaves her home in the heart of Brera to move to the Excelsior Gallia hotel in Milan to escape the siege of the paparazzi, who in these hours are in large numbers near the house, and thus be able to meet the new boyfriend Elio Lorenzoni peacefully.

According to what was revealed by ‘FanPage’, the Argentine showgirl would be staying in a luxury suite with a Jacuzzi whose price is 20 thousand euros per night.

With regard to Stephen DeMartino, however, the conductor and the little Santiago are in France. Here father and son will spend a few days in the beloved Disneyland. At the moment, neither Belen nor Stefano have commented on the gossip that has been circulating about them these days. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if there will be further details regarding the summer 2023 gossip.