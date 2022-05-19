Belen Rodriguez we are seeing it at the conduction de Hyenas. During the episode he is not missing some digs launched especially at colleagues from the entertainment world.

Opportunity to play the game Word of mouth, where you have to say what you think without knowing the character. Belen said about her about many characters: Alessia Marcuzzi, Fabrizio Corona, Stefano De Martino, Antonino Spinalbese, Emma, ​​Selvaggia Lucarelli, Andrea Iannone and Marco Borriello.

But it is about the female figures that she has been very sincere and sometimes harsh. First you seem to have talked about Emma.

“I know this person well. I respect her a lot and I think she respects me too. Which of us is more famous? I would say the same, we are both famous, but I am richer. More sensual? The. I have feelings of guilt towards this person. I’ve never really quarreled with her, but we made peace. I will tell you that I would gladly go out for dinner too. One word to describe her… she is a person with balls”- the thought of Belen Rodriguez.

Source: web

Instead, it was harder with Wild Lucarelli: “Do I know her personally? Unfortunately yes, it is not a pretty sight. I’ve known her for 13 years and I don’t like her at all. Me to her? I didn’t do anything to her. As a professional I would give her a zero and the same as sensuality. We had a common flirtation, I think Fabrizio Corona. But Fabry would go with everyone. This person made me suffer, he made me feel terrible. If she came to me with flowers, I wouldn’t forgive her. I define it as devious“.

And finally the real bomb dropped it at Alessia Marcuzzi. Apparently the two had a fight.

“I’ve known her for 10 years. Do I love her? No, I wouldn’t say. I don’t think I really want her either. Why am I saying this? She once called me and she insulted me heavily. We had some evenings together, some dinners and had a lot of fun. What if we got drunk together? She doesn’t need to drink to look drunk, she is very nice and funny. She is aesthetically beautiful, but we are two different things. Professionally she is very good. I can’t say that she has always been fair to me. I also had a fight. What if I had a mutual flirtation with her? Um, I don’t know. A word to describe it? Sparkling“.