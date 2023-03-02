We didn’t have to wait for the appreciations after the publication of some shots of his dining room.

Belen Rodríguez he is one of the most famous and followed personalities in Italy. She is very active on social networks, she publishes daily photos and events of daily life together with Stephen DeMartino.

A few days ago he published a glimpse of his Milanese home which was very successful among his fans. We are talking about the dining room posted on Instagam, really gorgeous. From the photo it is impossible not to notice the huge marble table. It’s about the Shanghai table of the line Reflexeswhich the showgirl mentioned in the description accompanying the Instagram post, thus suggesting that the intent of the post was for advertising purposes.

This table consists of a ceramic top and an aluminum base, with asymmetrically positioned inclined legs that give it a modern and elegant look. The cost is around 5,000 euros and is designed for 8 people.

Of the same line also belongs the chandelier tubular positioned exactly above the table. In principle it can be said that the inter-dining room is furnished in a modern style and cold colors. To complete everything, in the center of the table, a beautiful vase of orange flowers, perhaps tulips, which give a touch of color to the location.

Belen criticized for the absence at the funeral of Maurizio Costanzo

Fans really appreciated this piece of furniture but there was no lack of criticism for her for another reason. Many have criticized Argentina for her absence at the funeral of Maurizio Costanzo. Belen did not appear either at the funeral home or at the funeral, in fact Stefano De Martino was alone.

Yet Belen got to know Maurizio in the past and then a deep friendship binds her with Maria thanks also to professional projects together such as Tu si que vales. Certainly the showgirl had some mandatory work commitments and she was unable to attend.