Belen’s social dedication towards Elio has created thousands of social reactions: here are the showgirl’s words for her new love

After a long time of being absent, she has finally returned to social media Belen Rodriguez, but she’s not alone. In fact, she wanted to show herself in the sweet company of her new boyfriend, Elio Lorenzoni.

For the first time, the Argentine showgirl wanted to dedicate a romantic dedication to a man. After a very long absence, in which, in addition to stolen shots and possible rumors, false or not, there was no news.

There had been talk of her moving away, leaving her children with their fathers and then even of a possible hospitalization in a clinic. This was for a stolen shot, but of which there was never any confirmation or denial.

Belen Rodriguez finds love again with Elio Lorenzoni: the social dedication drives fans crazy

There were many days when Belen Rodriguez she has been absent from social media, but a few hours ago she returned with a loud voice, showing a shot in which she is not alone. The showgirl, she wanted to show herself in good company.

Together with her, her new boyfriend Elio Lorenzoni was present. Precisely with the latter, she is spending a few days of relaxation in the name of romance in the Dolomites. The description that accompanied the photo struck everyone despite her simplicity.

“My”, is what the showgirl wanted to write under the video that immortalizes her new love. The two continue to be very reserved, although there are many curious people who would like to have more news and details, demonstrating great enthusiasm.

But not all that glitters is gold, in fact on social media there are also those who have attacked heavily Belen and her being a mother. Some of them said that in order to live with her new half, she distanced her children and left them with their fathers.

Obviously, the showgirl did not want to respond to the criticisms and insults, what many are wondering is if she ever will. Apparently, Belen went through a very complicated moment after yet another breakup with Stefano De Martino and, apparently, she managed to find serenity again thanks to the entrepreneur from Brescia.