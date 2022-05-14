Belen winking gazes and sensual poses: here are the backstage photos

The weekend has arrived and definitely Belen Rodriguez And Stefano De Martino they will have found the time to indulge in an escape of love. The two exchange fiery posts through their social profiles. Last, the shots of Belen for the latest campaign of lingerie.

There Rodriguez placed in his stories some shots in breathtaking underwear. His winking gaze towards the lens leaves room for a single question: there will be his Stephen behind the camera? Sensual poses, statuesque physique and seductive looks to charm De Martino and his followers.

