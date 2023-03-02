The fans have not forgiven him for his absence at Costanzo’s funeral which Stefano De Martino attended instead.

The wave of affection continues unabated Maurice Costanzo passed away last week at 84 years old. Maurizio was a giant in the world of entertainment, loved and well liked by all.

It is enough to see the massive presence that was in the church in Piazza del Popolo in Rome to give him a last farewell. Celebrities from the world of entertainment, some born under the guidance of Costanzo.

From Fiorello to Mara Venier, to Giorgia Meloni and again, Carlo Conti, Sabrina Ferilli Gerry Scotti, Massimo Lopez and many others. Also present Stephen DeMartino who is linked by a deep friendship with Maria De Filippi and Maurizio himself.

Source: web

Absent however Belen Rodríguez. Argentina has not only not seen either in the funeral home or at the funeral, but not even on social media she has expressed her closeness to her for the disappearance of Maurizio. Yet Belen in the past got to know the journalist by participating in his talks: from the Maurizio Costanzo Show to The interview where he confided for the first time about the break with Stefano De Martino.

For this reason Belen has been targeted on social media by her fans who have criticized her for her absence/silence in the affair Maurice Costanzo.

“How come you didn’t go out of respect for Maria?”reads on social media “But were you at Costanzo’s funeral?” “You clearly didn’t go to the funeral” it’s still, “No mention of Maurizio Costanzo’s disappearance why?”, “But is it possible that you haven’t deigned to say a word about Maurizio Costanzo’s disappearance? Not even at the funeral, what a disappointment” – are just some of the comments that appeared under the last post of the Argentine model.

It is not known why Belen preferred silence in the face of this terrible mourning. There are certainly professional commitments underneath since both she and Stefano are very close to both Maria and Maurizio.