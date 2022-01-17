Belén Rodriguez seems to be really unlucky in love, a few months after the birth of her second daughter Luna Marie has confirmed the breakup with the father of the little girl, Antonino Spinalbese.

The woman seemed to have found happiness next to the boy, but something broke this time too. The breakup had been rumored for months, the paparazzi hadn’t caught them together anymore and so did the social they left clues.

Now, right on social media, Belén Rodriguez confirms the break with the young hairstylists. In some Instagram stories where Santiago prepare breakfast for mom Belen’s words have not escaped the fans:

Here is Mr. Santiago in the kitchen, but now let’s see if he can handle the pressure of the telephoto lens, very good you are perfect. Would you like to be a chef? Also because since mom is single now at least someone cooks for her.

Frost fell in the kitchen, where not even Santiago replied to his mother’s words. In short, the rumors were really well founded. Will the Argentine showgirl have already found love again?

A short time ago she was paparazzi in a club with Michele Morrone, but it seems they are just friends.

Shortly before giving birth, a Silvia Toffanin to Verissimo he had confessed how much love he felt for the boy, explaining:

I feel really good with him. Antonino stole my heart. It was love at first sight. I was in an acceptance phase. A phase in which I had closed a circle that brought me so many beautiful things, but also so much pain. As is often the case, good things come when you least expect them.