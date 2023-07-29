The social gesture of the Argentine showgirl did not go unnoticed: here’s what she did

Belen Rodríguez and Stefano De Martino are undoubtedly the protagonists of the gossip of the moment. The news of the end of love between the Argentine showgirl and the conductor has now become the gossip of summer 2023. After a few days of absence, Belen returned to social media where she became the protagonist of a gesture that did not go unnoticed.

Belen Rodriguez is one of the most followed characters on social networks. Here the Argentine showgirl is used to sharing moments related not only to her working life but also to her private ones. In these hours the presenter has shared a series of shots in which many have seen a real confirmation of the end of her love with Stephen DeMartino.

In detail, Belen was immortalized sitting down to paint, in an area completely surrounded by greenery. Under the post in question, the Argentine showgirl shared a short but significant caption:

And I already knew that…. You always smile.

But in the eyes of the most curious, a detail has not escaped that could confirm the news of the end of the marriage with Stefano De Martino. Among hashtags used by Belen under the post shared on her Instagram page, there is this: #ilsestosensodelledonne.

But that’s not all. Belen Rodriguez also shared one snap in which he shows himself happy and smiling on quod. The license plate of the vehicle with the initial letter ‘EX’ did not go unnoticed by everyone. All this has sparked the curiosity of the followers of the showgirl who addressed comments of this type to Belen:

Is the license plate a subliminal message?

At the moment Belen has remained silent and has preferred not to comment on the rumors that have been circulating for some time regarding her private life. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if the showgirl will break the silence about the gossip of which he has been the protagonist in recent weeks.