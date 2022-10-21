Belen talks about herself and starting from her past and recognizes that she has sweated a lot to achieve success. After a long and winding road, today she has come to us for what is hers and she is keen to tell us how much money is not a priority for her.

Maria Belen Rodriguez is a 38-year-old Argentine model who has been living in Italy for years. Today she works as a presenter and correspondent in the program of “Le Jene” which, like every edition, is really enjoying enormous success.

Through her stories, however, we have been able to learn that life has not always been easy for her. In fact, when she talks about her path she admits it has been long and full of obstacles. When she got in Italy for the first time she was convinced that she could work as model instead all his work was reduced to that of girl picture in discos.

Belen was keen to clarify that his was not the job of a cubist, it was a role he had never held. He lived in rent, in a very small house, which he shared with other girls with whom, however, he never had a great relationship of friendship. For these reasons she, she disappointed, she decided to return to Argentina where fortunately he managed to bring back some money also to help the family. In fact, the euro in his country was worth a lot.

After that experience a Riccione she decided to go back to Italy again with even more hope and started working for an agency of Bologna. Those were the years of the turning point. She had started working more and more in the fashion world until she became famous. Today she does a job that gratifies her a lot and makes her proud of all the efforts made in the past. The credit certainly goes to her extraordinary beauty of her and today she is certainly a very good presenter, loved and followed by the public.

Today Belen admires all the work done in recent years from above. Undoubtedly her talent has paid off, she is a famous and highly sought after woman. She is certainly happy with her results but she loves to talk about herself as a simple and very humble person.

Belen says she is not very interested in how much there may be in her current account, for her money is not a problem even if she admits that they have given her a lot of happiness. The model even says she is not even aware of how much she is in her bank account. In fact, she does not recognize money as a priority and she believes that her interests and her happiness are not centered around this.

