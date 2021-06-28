Between the sisters Belen and Cecilia and, more generally, in the whole Rodriguez family, there is a beautiful relationship of love and mutual support. Cecilia left a real “sister in love” comment under a Belen Instagram post.

In one of the latest photos posted on the following profile Instagram of the Argentine showgirl, several comments of appreciation appeared. The photo in question was posted two days ago on the profile of Belen Rodriguez. A beautiful black and white closeup while Belen she is portrayed with a pensive and sensual expression.

An image that knows a lot of vintage, of the 60s and of the particular elegance and trend of the time. So, under the photo there are those who wanted to compliment the beautiful image, considered very artistic and appreciable.

Then, comments on the undeniable aesthetic beauty of Belen, beauty that often leads her to be judged negatively. In fact, there have been those who commented emphasizing the appreciable but not “natural” aesthetics of Belen. After who compared it to Sophia Loren, there are those who wanted to respond to this comparison.

In doing so, some followers wanted to emphasize the difference between a natural and unique beauty like that of Loren and the one considered more fake and “artificial” of the showgirl.

As always, the “keyboard lions” are ready to comment only to give their opinion, in order to criticize or say something “bad taste”. What, however, immediately comes to the eye under the photo of the showgirl, is the loving comment of the sister Cecilia Rodriguez.

Cecilia Rodriguez in Belen: “You are the most beautiful in the world”

Belen Rodriguez seems to have a beautiful relationship with his sister Cecilia. The two support each other and love each other very much. Cecilia, the showgirl’s younger sister, looks at her sister a bit the way she “looks” at someone older for whom she has great respect.

One of the latest public comments made by Cecilia, in fact, wants to underline the beauty of Belen. Beauty that, however, as you can guess from the style of the comment, does not want to be “only” a reminder of the showgirl’s certainly flawless aesthetic appearance:

“Well, there is none for anyone … you are the most beautiful sister in the whole world”.

The followers “go crazy” for these types of expressions of affection and mutual support, so much so that the comment of Cecilia has had many likes and more than two hundred responses.