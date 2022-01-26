Belen Rodriguez displaces everyone on social media with a sentence that seems to be the confirmation of the break with Antonino

Over the last few hours, one has come news about Belen Rodriguez that has left the world of the web speechless. Recently, the Argentine model seems to have confirmed the end of the relationship with Antonino Spinalbese through social networks. Within a few hours the message went viral on the web and surprised all the fans.

Following the numerous voices about an alleged return of the flame with Stefano De Martino, Belen Rodriguez returns to the center of the gossip. This time to make the showgirl protagonist of a gossip was a message that she herself has made public on her social account.

After months in which Belen Rodriguez has always remained impassive in front of the numerous indiscretions on the separation with Antonino Spinalbese, now the model has decided to break the silence. She herself posted a video on her Instagram profile of hers in which she uttered this phrase:

I choose happiness.

In video published on her Instagram profile, Belen Rodriguez appears smiling and with a bewitching look. However, it appears that with the words written in the caption of the post, the Argentine model wanted to answer all those people who ask her which is the truth on the relationship with the Milanese hairstylist.

After the break with Antonino Spinalbese, it seems that Belen Rodriguez has regained her serenity. In fact, in the last period the showgirl has also granted herself a holiday in Uruguay together with her friend Patrizia Giffini. There love story between the showgirl and the well-known hairdresser it lasted about a year. Following the birth of their daughter Luna Marì the two separated and never explained the reasons that prompted him to make this decision.

However, rumors have been circulating on social media for some time that are becoming more and more insistent on an alleged backfire between the model and Stefano De Martino. The two spent the Christmas holidays together and the former dancer waited at the airport for the showgirl returning from vacation in Uruguay. Currently neither has given one confirmation or denial on the matter.