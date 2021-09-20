Special day for Belen Rodriguez. The Argentine showgirl, who became a mother for the second time in just over a month, turns 37 today. An important milestone to celebrate as a family, with Santiago, little Luna Marì and her partner Antonino Spinalbese, who did not miss a romantic dedication of love.

Belen Rodriguez performs today 37 years: the Argentine showgirl, who was born on September 20 1984 to Buenos Aires in Argentina, he celebrates his birthday today as a family. Belen, who returned to television at the conduction of Tu Si Que Vales, after having told herself in a very intimate and true interview from Silvia Toffanin to Verissimo, she is ready to live this special day with her family.

For Belen, in fact, it is a birthday from new mother: on the night of July 12, in fact, her second child Luna Marì was born and the showgirl will spend this day with her. It is no coincidence that, precisely to Verissimo, Belen confessed to having achieved a balance at the family level, with the boy, Santiago, and the sissy, Luna Marì, the best gift for this 37th birthday.

Belen Rodriguez: Antonino’s dedication

For this anniversary could not miss one dedication of love from Antonino Spinalbese. The former hair-stylist waited for the stroke of midnight to post a shot dedicated to his on Instagram Belen, immortalizing the romantic evening spent together. The couple, in fact, toasted to celebrate the birthday of the showgirl, before exchanging a sweet kiss in the twilight of the evening.

“Greetings muneca“He wrote simply Antonino Spinalbese, using the nickname with which he usually refers to his partner, who has given him perhaps the greatest joy of his life, that of becoming a father. Even now that they are parents, the two have carved out a romantic moment just for them, waiting together for the birthday from Belen: a special evening of love in view of the celebrations that will take place in the company of the whole family of the showgirl.