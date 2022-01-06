Over the last few hours, news has come that has left the world of the web speechless. According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent on the web, it seems that Belen Rodriguez has left Antonino Spinalbese before Christmas. The model would have spent the Christmas holidays together with Stefano De Martino. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Belen Rodriguez never denies herself. The famous Argentine model is always at the center of the gossip and this time it was some who made her the protagonist of a gossip rumors reported by the weekly “Chi”. The showgirl would have left Antonino Spinalbese before Christmas and spent the holidays with Stefano De Martino.

For a long time now Belen Rodriguez and Antonino Spinalbese no longer show themselves together on social. The couple went through a long period of crisis, despite a recent one rapprochement, it looks like theirs love story has come to an end.

The weekly newspaper “WhoSome reported updates about the South American model, in particular about the dynamics with which she spent the Christmas holidays. In the days of Christmas, not even the shadow of the Milanese hairstylist was seen. On the contrary, there has been a small rapprochement with Stefano De Martino, even if it will probably be due to issues of co-parenting.

Belen Rodriguez: the showgirl meets Marco Boriello

It’s not all. Belen Rodriguez also recently met an ex. We are talking about Marco Boriello to which the model showed her second child Luna Marì outside the Osteria del Corso, a Milanese restaurant. This was always declared by the magazine run by Alfonso Signorini who immortalized the two smiling people who bent over the stroller.

Belen and Marco Boriello met during the year 2004, shortly after the showgirl had landed in Italy. After the conclusion of theIsland of the Famous their relation has come to an end, perhaps due to an approach to Rossano Rubicondi from her.