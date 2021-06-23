Belen Rodriguez is experiencing the very last weeks of pregnancy. To make the most of the beautiful moment, his social activity has dropped, but sometimes he reappears giving some information on the birth of Luna Marie.

The Argentine showgirl is “back” up Instagram after a few days of complete silence. It might seem normal, but when you work with social media – and a lot – posts and stories to be published every day are essential.

Belen Rodriguez, however, she had said it: she wanted a break from social media because she was “jealous” of her pregnancy and eager to enjoy the last moments of such a beautiful moment in private and with a lot of mental peace of mind.

Thus, she and Antonino Spinalbese they are on Lake Como, in a relaxing and poetic environment where they can focus on the future fruit of their love.

Read also: Belen and the hot summer: here are the most beautiful bikinis

Luna Marie, as we know by now, will be born very shortly. In mid-July, Antonino Spinalbese he will become a father for the first time while Belen she will be a mother for the second time.

Belen Rodriguez: very little is missing from the birth of Luna Marie

Today the Argentine showgirl used the stories Instagram to share a cute photo of his father as he sleeps wrapped in pillows.

The report of Belen with his father he is very nice and sincere, so much so that in a very important moment for the future mother of Luna Marie, he is present and keeps company with the daughter and the companion of the last.

Belen then published a post that portrays her walking in the water with a beautiful white item of clothing, from which you can see her baby bump. In the description of Belen, the announcement that more or less everyone already expected:

Last weeks ……

So he wrote Belen Rodriguez, making it clear that really shortly Luna Marie will come into the world. Meanwhile, a few days ago Belen had advertised the new collection of Me Fu, the brand created by her and her sister Cecilia Rodriguez. In fact, Belen has tagged the brand under the last post, since the white garment worn by Belen in the last photo it is just of Me I was.

You might be interested in: Belen secret: she was thrown out twice