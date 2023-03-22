Belen Rodriguez and the absence from Le Iene: “Have a little patience”

On the evening of Tuesday 21 March, Belen Rodriguez returned to the helm of Hyenas after a week of absence due to some unspecified health problems.

At the beginning of the episode, the Argentine showgirl wanted to justify her absence by explaining, even if not going into details, when it happened the previous week.

“Welcome to a new installment of Hyenas. So last week I took time off my favorite show which as you know is Hyenas” Belen Rodriguez said at the beginning of the episode.

“Someone noticed it and texted me ‘Are you okay?’. I didn’t answer you at the time, now yes and I needed to stop for a few days. I reset the car and also did the coupon. Because now mine is a car of a certain age. So have a little patience with me” concluded the presenter.

