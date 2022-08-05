According to the latest rumors, the Argentine showgirl would be ready to have the third child

After the numerous pushes and pulls that made the main pages of the gossip column talk, Belen Rodriguez and Stefano De Martino no longer hide and seem to have found serenity. According to the latest rumors, it seems that the two are ready to become parents again. Let’s find out the further details of this story together.

The rumors that Belen Rodriguez is ready to have the third child from do not stop Stefano De Martino. Recall that the Argentine showgirl is already the mother of Santiago and the little Luna Marì. It must be said that Belen has never hidden the desire for another child, just like Stefano De Martino.

These were the dancer’s words about it:

To tell the truth, I imagine myself the father of several children, but these are things that need to be thought very well. I am certainly happy that now we fathers are free and not pigeonholed in the role of those who dictate the rules.

At the moment, the parties directly concerned have neither confirmed nor denied the gossip In circulation. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if Belen Rodriguez and Stefano De Martino will expose themselves about this story that is making the main pages of gossip talk a lot.

Belen Rodriguez and relations with Antonino Spinalbese

But Belen Rodriguez remains at the center of the main gossip pages also as regards relations with Antonino Spinalbese. We remember that their love was crowned by the birth of little Luna Marì.

It must be said that, after their love has been wrecked, Belen Rodriguez and Antonino Spinalbese feel only for the daughter they had together. Furthermore, it seems that the Argentine showgirl has not at all accepted the hairstylist’s decision to enter the house of the Big Brother Vip. In the meantime, little Luna Marì stayed to live with her mother.