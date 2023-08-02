The story Belen Rodriduez – Stefano De Martino is monopolizing the summer gossip. The couple, married with a son named Santiagoafter the separation a few years ago, he had decided to try again last summer and the serene seemed to have returned between the two.

But now it’s been a few weeks since they no longer appear together, De Martino doesn’t even wear his faith anymore. The separation has not been confirmed by those directly involved but the rumors continue and the clues are different.

Source: web

In recent weeks, Belen has appeared very close to her friend Elio Lorenzoni and there are those who swear there may be something but at the moment there is no confirmation.

Meanwhile, however, there are rumors about the role of Maria de Philippi in this matter. As you know, Maria is a very good friend of both Stefano and Belen. We could define her as the television mother of both since they began their success thanks to programs produced by Maria.

For this reason and in the light of the friendship that binds them, Maria would have tried to mediate between the two with an attempt to restore peace. “Maria is like a mother for them, she knows that they are two hotheads who occasionally clash and she will do everything to make them reconcile” – wrote the weekly Nuovo.

It is a plausible hypothesis given the estimate that exists between the three but it is said that this time it will succeed. In the end, the reasons for the break between Belen and Stefano are not clear.

To break the voice was Fabricius Corona who in the past was engaged to Belen. “He only thinks about work, he who has become what he has become thanks to her, he is ashamed to post it on social networks, he is ashamed of how he dresses, how he moves, how he behaves, how he speaks, he considers her stupid, not smart. He comes home in the evening, throws himself on the sofa and goes to bed. As a result, she can’t stand it. When she comes home she can’t wait for him to go. When Stefano asks her to go to dinner, he takes her anxiety because she doesn’t know what to talk about” – the confession of the former king of the paparazzi. Belen Rodriguez and Stefano De Martino