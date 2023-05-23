According to the latest rumors, the couple is going through a difficult period: here are all the details

Belen Rodriguez and Stefano De Martino they are without a doubt the most talked about characters from the gossip pages. Over the last few hours, their names have returned to occupy the center of gossip due to some rumors that are circulating about them. There are many rumors according to which the Argentine showgirl and the conductor are experiencing a new period of crisis.

Belen Rodriguez and Stefano De Martino are back in crisis? According to the latest rumors, this would not be a good time for the showgirl and for the conductor who would be experiencing a period of profound crisis. The news was made public by Amedeo Venza and Deianira Marzano.

Gossip pundits shared Instagram Stories in which they announced the difficult period that Belen Rodriguez and Stefano De Martino would be living. These were their words about it:

There is again an air of crisis between Stefano and Belen. Yet another crisis. I’m sorry because the two of them are truly a force of nature together.

Despite the insistence of gossip, at the moment it is one news which has not yet found confirmation or denial. Belen and Stefano have decided to remain silent, preferring not to comment on the rumors that are circulating about them in these hours. We just have to wait for the next ones to find out if there will be more novelty regarding this much-talked about affair in recent days.

