Are Belen Rodriguez and Stefano De Martino back together? The paparazzata brings out the first gossip

Belen Rodriguez she is single again, confirming the break between the Argentine showgirl and Antonino Spinalbese was the woman herself. Indirectly, Luna Marì and Santiago’s mother confessed to the public that she is alone again.

During an Instagram story, while the little Santiago was preparing her breakfast, the Argentine showgirl exclaimed:

Here is Mr. Santiago in the kitchen, but now let’s see if he can handle the pressure of the telephoto lens, very good you are perfect. Would you like to be a chef? Also because since mom is single now at least someone cooks for her.

But the real twist is another: there could be a flashback with his former historian, Stefano De Martino. To reveal it is the paparazzo Andrea Franco Alajmo guest of the program Morning 5. The man revealed:

Our Belen Rodriguez has started dating her ex-husband Stefano De Martino for three weeks now but not for her son. It will be out soon. Belen is returning with her ex-husband. With Antonino Spinalbese it has already been over for a long time. They no longer cross. Photos never lie.

Their story was really troubled, the two got married in 2013, they temporarily broke up in 2015, then get back together in 2019 and separate again the following year.

Recently, however, the woman has closed the story with Antonino Spinalbese, the young father of her daughter Luna Marie. To date, the details of the breakup are not clear, no reasons have emerged and Antonino Spinalbese does not seem to want to reveal more.

Stefano De Martin will certainly not let anything leak out, the conductor has been keeping out of gossip for some time. We just have to wait and see if this paparazzi is confirmed!