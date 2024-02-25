At this point we can say that between Belen Rodriguez and Bruno Cerella it is not just gossip: the relationship is no longer a secret.

Belen Rodriguez finally out in the open about his latest romantic relationship. It's Bruno Cerella, but several rumors have already spoken about him in recent weeks. The two have decided to make their relationship public. Previously, only a few clues had led the showgirl's fans to suspect her affair with the athlete.

At this point we can say without doubt: the relationship between the showgirl and the basketball player it's no longer a secret and it's no longer hidden, not even on social media. Belen Rodriguez, in fact, posted a photo together with what appears to be her new partner.

It hasn't been long since breakup with Elio Lorenzoni. Both Argentinians, Rodriguez and Cerella were seen together at a party in Milan on Saturday evening. Today, the showgirl shared an image of them from a weekend evening side by side. Responding to those who criticize her for her change in the sentimental sphere, Belen Rodriguez commented bluntly, through social media: “To feel good, you have to take a change.”

So who is Belen Rodriguez's new flame? As we said, it is Bruno Cerella, a basket player of Argentine origin, born in Bahia Blanca in 1987, slightly younger than the showgirl. Cerella has been living in Italy since he was 17 years old, like many basketball players he is tall, very tall, well 194 centimetres, won two Italian Cups and one Italian Super Cup with Olimpia Milano in his sporting career. Currently, he plays in the A2 series with Blu Basket Treviglio.

After the end of the relationship with Elio Lorenzoni, not immediately and officially announced by both, Belen Rodriguez seemed to be dating another man. The showgirl has the habit of leaving clues about his private life on social media. And even the last time it was her Instagram profile that told the story of the sentimental news.

A painting published by the showgirl in recent days, with the caption “Create, destroy to create again”, was also noticed on the profile of basketball player Bruno Cerella. He had it displayed in his dining room.