The Argentine showgirl chose social media to reveal what happened: here are all the details

Over the past few hours the name of Belen Rodríguez returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. According to what has emerged, it seems that the Argentine showgirl and her daughter Luna Marì are going through a difficult moment. Belen herself revealed all of this on her Instagram page. Let’s find out together what happened.

Without a shadow of a doubt this is not a good time for Belen Rodriguez and her daughter Luna Mari. As revealed by her Instagram page, the Argentine showgirl and her daughter have both the flu. Belen revealed his health conditions to his followers and hoped to be able to be present for the recording of the new episode of the Hyenas.

These were the words of the wife by Stefano De Martino about it:

Hi everyone, Luna and I caught a bad flu and are trying to get back on our feet. Let’s all cross our fingers to better face tomorrow’s episode.

Following the Instagram Stories, there were many who sent the Argentine showgirl messages of closeness and affection for the sad days that she and little Luna Marì are going through.

Belen Rodriguez shows her new ring on social media: the price is mind-boggling

Belen Rodriguez has never hidden her passion for luxury jewels and some time ago she showed off one that made the pages of the main gossip magazines talk a lot. It is a ring gold ring in the shape of a roaring panther.

Belen’s yellow gold ring bears the signature of Cartier and is part of the new Panthère collection. In addition to being in yellow gold, the jewel has a detail that distinguishes it: the face of the panther fully perforated. Regarding the price, we know that the jewel of the Argentine showgirl has a cost of 24,100 euros.