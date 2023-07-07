Belen Rodriguez and farewell to Mediaset: “I hope it’s a goodbye”

Thanks and Berlusconi and Maria De Filippi and the wish to be able to return one day: so Belen Rodriguez officially commented on his farewell to Mediaset.

Through a post published in his stories profile Instagram, the Argentine presenter said: “I thank Mediaset infinitely for all the wonderful working moments spent together, years in which I never stopped learning. I thank the President (Berlusconi ed) for having chosen and confirmed me over all these years and for the words he has always spoken for me. A special thanks goes to Maria De Filippi, for all the advice and for the opportunity to express myself”.

Among those whom Belen wanted to thank there is also the creator of Hyenas Davide Parenti “for welcoming me into his big family and for making me move and entertain me like never before”.

“Today is not a goodbye for me but, I hope, just a big goodbye!” then concluded the Argentine showgirl.

The presenter had already broken the silence on her farewell to Mediaset when, replying to a follower, she had specified that it was she who had left. Belen then added that he already had other projects without revealing anything concrete.