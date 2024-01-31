Love at the end of the line for Belen and Elio, Fabrizio Corona reveals the truth about their relationship

In recent days we have already addressed the various rumors that the love story between them was now over Belen Rodriguez and Elio Lorenzoni. Recently, however, important statements have been made regarding the two well-known faces and what is happening again Fabrizio Corona.

The VIP paparazzo is back with a new and important scoop, revealing the reasons that would have led the showgirl to move away permanently from her new partner.

After the end of her relationship with Stefano De Martino and Antonino Spinalbese, Belen now seems to be at a breaking point with Elio Lorenzoni too. Corona reveals the end of their relationship inside his portal Dillinger News. Here are his statements.

Belen Rodriguez and Elio Lorenzoni at the end of the line: the breakup announced by Fabrizio Corona

Inside his portal, Fabrizio Corona has returned to talk about the relationship between Belen Rodriguez and her new partner Elio Lorenzoni. In recent days the latter had been spotted inside a club without the well-known showgirl who, instead, is on holiday in the mountains with her family.

Now the voices of the hypothetical crisis are becoming louder and louder thanks to Corona's words. It is he who states: “He lives on emotional moments, perhaps exaggerating in defining them and telling them through his Instagram profile. At this moment something changed in her: Stefano De Martino has forgotten it, Antonino never existed. Elio was a period of her life that helped her rediscover herself.”

“Today Belen is free and happy with what is dearest to her in the world: her family, her children and her South American values ​​which have taken back part of her, changing her completely upon her return after a long time to her beloved land” reports the Corona website.

Finally we can read: “We won't be the ones to spread any more stupid rumors. We are sure that the next news will be nothing other than the achievement of its objectives which, only happiness and maturity achieved, he will be able to obtain. Every now and then you have to learn to read articles, the real ones, and to look at social communication not lightly but with depth. That's where you can find all the answers to your questions.”