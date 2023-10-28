Belen Rodriguez and Elio Lorenzoni they are without a doubt the most talked about characters of these last few weeks. According to the social shots shared by the Argentine showgirl, it seems that the love story with the entrepreneur is proceeding well. In the past few hours, Belen’s fans have noticed a detail that certainly did not escape their eyes: let’s find out together what it is.

Belen Rodriguez and Elio Lorenzoni are serious. Everyone couldn’t help but notice the sensational detail that appeared in the shots social networks shared by the showgirl on her Instagram page. A few hours ago, in fact, Belen Rodriguez shared a shot that portrays her together with her partner and everyone couldn’t help but notice a sensational detail: the rings.

The images in question were followed by a series of comments from Belen’s followers who can’t wait to find out more. Among many comments written, we can read:

Did they get married in secret? What happens?

At the moment the Argentine showgirl and her partner continue to remain silent and not respond to the gossip that is currently circulating about them.

Belen Rodriguez, the gesture towards Stefano De Martino causes discussion

In the past few hours the newspaper ‘Dagospia’ has revealed a background story on Belen Rodriguez which is causing a lot of chatter. According to what emerged from the magazine directed by Roberto D’Agostino, the Argentine showgirl would have implemented a real revenge plan against her ex-husband Stefano De Martino.

These were the newspaper’s words on the matter: