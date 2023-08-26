The two would have decided to live their love in the light of the sun

Belen Rodriguez and Elio Lorenzoni they are undoubtedly the most talked about characters of this summer 2023. The end of the love story with Stefano De Martino and the new alleged relationship with the entrepreneur have constantly put the Argentine showgirl at the center of gossip. Over the last few hours it seems that the couple wanted to make the relationship official: the shots shared on the web would speak very clearly.

Belen Rodriguez and Elio Lorenzoni are officially one couple? The shots shared on their respective social pages would leave no doubt and they are causing a lot of talk. After numerous rumors about them, the Argentine showgirl and entrepreneur they would have made the decision not to hide anymore and to live their relationship in the light of the sun.

According to the latest rumors, it seems that in these days Elio would be together with Belen’s family on the island of Albarella. Furthermore, in the past few hours, the Argentine showgirl and her new partner have become the protagonists of a romantic horseback ride on the beach at sunset.

Despite the insistence of the gossip on the new relationship undertaken by Belen Rodriguez, there are many who insinuate that the Argentine showgirl will soon return with Stefano De Martino. In fact, someone has insinuated that the end of the story between the showgirl and the conductor is actually the result of a real media strategySince:

Friends close to them say their relationship is actually solid.

Ever since the rumors about the end of their marriage circulated, Belen Rodriguez and Stefano De Martino they have never exposed themselves about this matter. The showgirl and the conductor have in fact remained silent and have decided not to reply to what has been circulating about them in recent months.