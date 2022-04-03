Belen Rodriguez and Cecilia Rodriguez have confessed to having beaten their ex-boyfriends
This year the hyenas have done the bang by recruiting in the staff Belen Rodriguez.
The Argentine showgirl is absolutely at ease in the role of the presenter, so much so that she has also concocted a hyena-style joke to her sister Cecilia.
During the joke, boyfriend Ignazio Moser was injured. To tell it was the younger sister of the Rodriguez:
Yes to Ignatius I gave a slap during the joke of the hyenas. Then there was another jealousy event. I threw an ashtray in the head of a boy who also insulted me. He ended up in the hospital with 5 stitches. I hid the ashtray because I was ashamed.
I looked at him and said ‘what have I done?’. It’s not like I wanted to hit him so it was a release on his head. It was a scene of mine. […] If we only hit men? – Cecilia concluded – No, I took some women by her hair.
But also Belen Rodriguez has told her violent side. In fact, it seems that Fabrizio Corona also got the worst of it, who caught a vase in the head:
But I threw a big cactus and I really hit it. Do you want to know who he was? Fabrizio Corona! The plant with the pot. He didn’t let me out of the room and I wanted to leave. He had made me another one of his and wouldn’t let me out. The first thing at hand was a cactus. I’m not telling you, it took me a day to spin it. But he deserved it for what he had done to me.
#Belen #Rodriguez #Cecilia #Rodriguez #heats #Curler
Leave a Reply