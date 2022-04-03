This year the hyenas have done the bang by recruiting in the staff Belen Rodriguez.

The Argentine showgirl is absolutely at ease in the role of the presenter, so much so that she has also concocted a hyena-style joke to her sister Cecilia.

During the joke, boyfriend Ignazio Moser was injured. To tell it was the younger sister of the Rodriguez:

Yes to Ignatius I gave a slap during the joke of the hyenas. Then there was another jealousy event. I threw an ashtray in the head of a boy who also insulted me. He ended up in the hospital with 5 stitches. I hid the ashtray because I was ashamed.

I looked at him and said ‘what have I done?’. It’s not like I wanted to hit him so it was a release on his head. It was a scene of mine. […] If we only hit men? – Cecilia concluded – No, I took some women by her hair.

But also Belen Rodriguez has told her violent side. In fact, it seems that Fabrizio Corona also got the worst of it, who caught a vase in the head: