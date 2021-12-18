Over the last few weeks on the web there is nothing but talk of the crisis between Belen Rodriguez and Antonino Spinalbese. For a long time now the two have not shown themselves together on social media, bringing out numerous doubts from all their fans. Let’s find out together the reasons that would lead the couple to say to each other goodbye.

Belen Rodrugiez and Antonino Spinalbese ended up again in the center of the gossip. This time to make the couple the protagonist of a gossip were some rumors about their alleged farewell that are becoming more and more insistent. Here are the possibilities causes which prompted the two to separate.

According to some rumors circulating on the web for a few weeks now, Belen Roriguez and Antonino Spinalbese would have put a final point to their love story. On the other hand it seems that the two are behaving like a typical one separate couple.

In fact, the Milanese hairstylist was spotted wearing the daughter Luna Marì to make a walk in the park in Milan with a friend of his. The hairdresser would later take the girl back to the building where Belen lives and would leave immediately, so just long enough to leave the baby at home with her mother and grandparents.

According to the numerous voices circulating on social media, among the reasons behind their alleged breakup there would be character differences. Not only. Following their honeymoon prior to their daughter’s arrival, it appears the two failed to manage theirs daily commitments.

Currently the two have preferred to stay in silence about their crisis. In fact, none have arrived yet denial or confirmation from them. How will the issue evolve between the two? We just have to find out!