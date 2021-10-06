Between Belen Rodriguez and Fabrizio Corona there was a very intense love story. Years later, the former king of the paparazzi and his son Carlos told some background of that period, revealing how their relationships were and the continuous tensions that have been with Nina Moric.

Fabrizio Corona it was one of the great loves of Belen Rodriguez. Between the Argentine showgirl and the former king of the paparazzi there was a very intense relationship, with an esteem and affection that was maintained even after the end of the strong feeling that had linked them. Interviewed by the weekly Chi, Fabrizio Corona And his son Carlos, who took the final exams this year, told some background about those years.

Carlos Corona he had very sweet words towards Belen Rodriguez, remembering that the Argentine showgirl has always been very kind and thoughtful towards her. A serene relationship, which, however, was undermined by Nina Moric, as confessed by Fabrizio Corona.

Belen: the quarrels with Nina Moric

Read also: Nina Moric: heavy accusations against Fabrizio Corona

Fabrizio Corona, in fact, he said that those years were not easy due to the continuous interference of Nina Moric who also tried to influence Carlos’ behavior, still very small compared to today:

“Belen and Nina slaughtered each other because Nina said a Carlos not to greet her, not to kiss her “.

These tensions that existed at the family level, however, never prevented us Belen Rodriguez to develop a good relationship with Carlos Corona, towards which she had perhaps already shown that maternal instinct which then, a few years later, she lived fully with Santiago and today with Luna Marì. “Belen loved him very much, despite all the difficulties ”, confirmed Fabrizio Corona talking about the bond between the showgirl and her son Carlos.

Once again, therefore, Fabrizio Corona recalled with pleasure his relationship with Belen Rodriguez, revealing that the showgirl had also established an excellent bond with Carlos, a detail that until now had not been told.