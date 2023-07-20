The Argentine showgirl has become the protagonist of a gesture that is causing a lot of talk

Belen Rodríguez he is undoubtedly one of the most talked about characters of the summer of 2023. The gossip does not stop about the end of the love story between the Argentine showgirl and Stefano De Martino and about her new alleged boyfriend, the entrepreneur from Bergamo Elio Lorenzoni. Over the last few hours, the presenter has become the protagonist of a gesture that has left everyone speechless. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

On Wednesday 19 July the weekly ‘Chi’ published what is destined to become the gossip of the summer of 2023. The newspaper directed by Alfonso Signorini has in fact published the shots depicting Belen Rodriguez kissing Elio Lorenzonian entrepreneur from Bergamo and her new alleged boyfriend.

The images shared by the well-known weekly would confirm the numerous rumors that are circulating these days about the Argentine showgirl and which concern the end of the marriage with Stefano De Martino. At the moment Belen and Stefano have remained silent and have not commented on the rumors that are circulating about them. But over the last few hours the Argentinian showgirl she became the protagonist of a gesture that is making the gossip pages talk a lot.

Belen Rodriguez leaves home and joins Elio at the hotel: the indiscretion

But the gossip about Belen Rodriguez certainly didn’t end there. In the last few hours, the news according to which the Argentine showgirl has decided to leave her house in Milan to take refuge in a luxury hotel.

According to what was revealed by ‘The Pipol’, Belen would be at the Excelsior Gallia hotel in Milan. The goal is to escape ai paparazzi who are giving her a hard time these days and to focus on what appears to be her new one fiancé. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out how this story will evolve.