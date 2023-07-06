The former presenter of Le Iene, replaced by the journalist Veronica Gentili, breaks the silence after her farewell to Mediaset

Editorial board

Not only Barbara D’Urso, dismissed by Mediaset after years of honorable service. Among the illustrious absences in the next television season of the broadcaster led by Pier Silvio Berlusconi, made official by the recent presentation of the new schedules, also stands out Belén Rodriguezconductor of Hyenas for the last three editions of the Italia 1 program and at the helm of Tu Sì Que Vales on Canale 5 since 2014.

To lead Hyenas from the next television season she will be the journalist Veronica Gentilesuntil a few weeks ago at the helm of Controcorrente on Rete 4, but unlike what happened with Barbara D’Urso, Belén Rodríguez herself would have decided to say goodbye to Mediaset, as confirmed by her in these hours via Instagram. See also IMSA | Castroneves and Pagenaud on MSR's Acura for Endurance

Belén breaks the silence on the farewell to Mediaset — After keeping silence for days, the Argentine presenter and showgirl has decided to explain his farewell to Mediaset replying to a fan’s comment on Instagram. A few but decisive words: “I left”, followed by the clarification “Made for this” to those who pointed out that change is stimulating and that the 38-year-old has several owned companies to follow personally.

Belén clothing entrepreneur — Belen seems satisfied with the decision made, even if the separation from Mediaset will not mark the end of her television experience. In addition to having to follow their own companies, from the swimwear brand I was in partnership with his sister Cecilia Rodriguez to the clothing line Hinnominate always together with Cecilia and her brother Jeremias Rodriguez, without forgetting the other clothing line she created, Sea of ​​MargaritasBelen Rodriguez will return to the small screen in 2024 as a competitor in the new edition of Celebrity Hunted on Prime Video, paired once again with her sister. See also As expected, Barça will play the UEFA Europa League

A couple crisis behind Belén’s decision? — This is the official version provided by the person concerned, but as usual when it comes to Belén Rodríguez there is no shortage of indiscretions. At the basis of the decision made by the 38-year-old there would also have been one alleged crisis with his historical partner Stefano De Martinofather of little Santiago.

According to the weekly Diva and Woman the couple would have faced a difficult period, also due to the work commitments of both. The alleged crisis would have already returned, but it is not excluded that Belén has decided to take a break from television also to focus on the family.