Belen Rodriguez is ready to get back in shape! The Argentine showgirl, who gave birth for the second time only two and a half months ago, giving birth to Luna Marì, is back to training in the gym: not an easy start, given the long stop, but which has already given surprising results.

Belen Rodriguez has decided that the time has come to resume training. There showgirl Argentina, who on July 12 gave birth to her second child, the little Luna Marì, after a period of necessary pause, is back to the gym. Belen’s choice was not to speed things up too much, also considering what happened during the first recordings of Tu Si Que Vales when, one week after giving birth, she found herself in an ambulance with infusions.

Now that she has recovered and that Luna Marì is growing well, for Belen Rodriguez it’s time to get back in shape. The showgirl, therefore, returned to one of her great passions: that for pilates.

Belen Rodriguez in the gym: “We start again”

Belen Rodriguez posted a story on Instagram, while in the gym, in which he announced: “Let’s start once again”. Together with his personal trainer, the showgirl immediately tried the first exercise, not without some difficulties. Belen, in fact, joked that the beginning was immediately very tough: “I thought it was a light thing to start over… But no!”.

Then, immediately some exercises to strengthen the muscles of the shoulders and arms. “Oh my!” Said the showgirl as she tried to complete the workout. “You’ll make it?” asked the personal trainer, still very careful towards Belen and amazed by what the showgirl has already managed to do, having been very little time since she gave birth. For this, it is necessary not to overdo it!

Throughout the workout Belen Rodriguez she wore an outfit that is particularly close to her heart: designer sports shorts “Hinnominate”, the brand launched by the showgirl together with Cecilia and Jeremias Rodriguez.