Accident for Belen Rodriguez during the last episode of You are that valesbroadcast last Saturday on Canale 5. The presenter, convinced by two competitors, agreed to undergo a test that left him with physical aftermath.

It all happened when they entered the studio Fausta and Francescomatteotwo mental coaches, who convinced Belen to walk on burning coals. According to them, walking on these coals with a temperature of 300-350 ° can be faced with extreme serenity simply by removing all anxiety and fear.

Before Belen he also tried Martin Castrogiovanni who, thanks to his sporting past, faced it all with courage. Then he fell to Belen.

The showgirl was encouraged by Fausta: “Eyes closed and think about your most beautiful thing, now listen to it, now live it in the belly and break everything, go” – he said.

Too bad that the path was not at all easy for Belen who after a few steps exclaimed: “Holy shit!” Burn, trust me. Nice, nice, thank you, nice to be burned “.

The trial was judged negatively by the judges and Belen clearly showed the blisters that had popped up due to the touch of the foot with hot coals. “This message must not pass, because without fear you die” – argued Argentina.

Words that were also taken from Maria De Filippi who, addressing Francesco, one of the two mental coaches, said:

“I really like how you speak at 20, Francesco. I believe in the ability to motivate people, but this quality must be used intelligently. There is psychology and psychiatry, with long paths. If the problems are small, the motivators are ok. If they are bigger you have to go to the psychologist ” – the wise words of Maurizio Costanzo’s wife.