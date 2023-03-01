Belen remembers Maurizio Costanzo, but the fans don’t like the monologue

Belen Rodriguez also wanted to greet Maurizio Costanzo on the occasion of the episode of Hyenasbroadcast on Italia 1 on the evening of Tuesday 28 February: her monologue, however, was not appreciated by some fans who reproached the Argentine showgirl for not going to the funeral of the conductor and journalist.

“Let’s start the episode by dedicating it to one of the greatest Italian journalists, the backbone of this company to which all of Italy has given a last farewell, Maurizio Costanzo” began Belen at the beginning of the broadcast.

“I also want to say hello to Maria, I still keep all the little turtles she gave me and looking at them, memories of Maurizio and all the loving advice he gave me come to mind” added the Argentinian showgirl, her voice breaking with emotion.

The words of the presenter, however, ended up in the crosshairs of the haters. In the video posted by the program on In fact, several comments from followers appeared on Instagram, who railed against Belen.

“She wasn’t even at the funeral.. Think how grieved she is,” wrote one user. And again: “She hasn’t published any posts or stories about him (besides not attending the funeral) and she now does this monologue because she has to? But please”.

“He hasn’t posted anything in days and tonight he’s coming out like this… ridiculous” wrote another one. However, there are also those who defended the Argentine showgirl, emphasizing that it is not necessary to express one’s displeasure on social media.