Last night the Instagram stories of Belen Rodriguez focused on the figure of Pachy Scognamiglio, vocal coach, among others, also of Mahmood.

Belen Rodriguez, last night (Tuesday 15 June) she was at the birthday party of the expert vocal coach Pachy Scognamiglio. The showgirl has used a lot of Instagram stories yesterday, showing herself while doing some physical exercise (which she continues to do even during pregnancy).

Belen she is 34 weeks pregnant and shows the attention paid to sports now that she is pregnant. Always good to keep fit, even when pregnant, but it is essential to do it in the right world. The daughter Luna Marie is long awaited and will be born, it is expected, in mid-July.

in the meantime Belen he doesn’t deprive himself of anything and yesterday he was among the guests of the singer’s vocal coach Mahmood.

Belen Rodriguez: together with Elodie and Mahmood

From the stories of the Argentine showgirl, the celebrations for the birthday of Pachy Scognamiglio they were happily lived by all present.

The Instagram stories of Belen bring with them dedications to Pachy and birthday wishes for the famous vocal coach.

Among the stories of Belen, who first frames herself then the others present, the singer also comes out Elodie, engaged for some time now with Marracash.

Who is Pachy? Vocal Coach by Mahmood (and not only that, he follows many artists and takes courses) it is he who manages to enhance the voice and the sounds of Mahmood and that’s not the only thing he’s known for, quite the opposite.

In Sesto San Giovanni the vocal coach is known for his partnership with the singing competition One Voice For Sixth.

An evening of fun and being together to celebrate a person who seems to be very “useful” for anyone in the world of communication and singing.

In fact, knowing how to use the voice is fundamental and probably also Belen knows Pachy for some lessons and courses on how to deepen the “voice” tool.