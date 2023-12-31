Belen Rodriguez launches the end-of-year bomb for gossip enthusiasts. A rumor that has been going on for years and which now seems to have found definitive confirmation. We are talking about the alleged flirtation between Stefano De Martino and Alessia Marcuzzi. After the revelations made on Domenica In, Belen Rodriguez – responding to a comment on her Instagram – practically admitted that she had been betrayed by her husband. “I confirm,” wrote the South American showgirl to those who asked her if the rumors were true.

“Belén continue to have your say and silence everyone! I love gossip and rumors, we love you, such a bitch. PS: then one day you will tell us if your ex-husband's story with Alessia Marcuzzi was true. I trust in you, kisses and happy holidays”, the comment in question to which Belen responded with a terse “I confirm”. In 2020 the Dagospia website launched the indiscretion about the alleged flirtation (denied by the parties) between De Martino and Marcuzzi, which would have been the basis of the end of the relationship between the dancer and the Argentine.

“Our relationship didn't end with betrayal, it started with betrayal. Because after a month I found out. But he pretended nothing happened, because as he said, a marriage cannot end due to a foolish betrayal. There are children involved,” Belen said a few weeks ago in Mara Venier's studio. “I'm sure of it, I also chatted with the various ladies. They were nice, they immediately admitted everything… to everyone. About ten. I got to twelve then I stopped calling. I had a sixth sense.”